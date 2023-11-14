U.S. Yields Slide As Traders See Rates Falling Half Point By July
The 10-year note’s yield fell as much as 19 basis points to 4.45, the lowest level since Sept 25.
(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields plunged Tuesday as a slower-than-anticipated pace of consumer price growth last month bolstered the view that the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive interest-rate hiking cycle in decades is over.
The 10-year note’s yield fell as much as 19 basis points to 4.45, the lowest level since Sept 25. Meanwhile, the 30-year bond’s yield fell 14 basis points to 4.65%. Swap contracts used to hedge future Fed actions marked down the odds of another rate increase to almost nil, shifted the timing of an anticipated cut to June, and priced in an additional quarter-point cut in July.
“Even an in-line report may be met with a sigh of relief in view of the many reports warning about upside skew and inflation stickiness,” Thierry Wizman, global currencies and interest-rate strategist at Macquarie Futures USA LLC, said in an email prior to the CPI release, where he also indicated he expected the CPI figure to be soft.
The US consumer price index was unchanged in October vs a median estimate of a 0.1% increase in Bloomberg’s survey of economists. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.2% vs the 0.3% median estimate. The year-on-year rate slowed to 4% vs an estimate of 4.1%.
Shorter-maturity Treasury yields led the decline — falling at least 20 basis points — as traders anticipated a quicker Fed pivot to cutting rates. Swaps contracts indicate the effective funds rate will fall to nearly 4.33% by December 2024 from 5.33% currently.
“The bar for further rate hikes is getting higher and higher at this point,” Jay Bryson, Wells Fargo & Co. chief economist, said on Bloomberg Television.
