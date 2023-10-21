Treasury Official’s Mideast Mission Targets Hamas Financial Ties

BQPrimeBusiness NewsTreasury Official’s Mideast Mission Targets Hamas Financial Ties
A top Treasury Department official is heading to Saudi Arabia and Qatar next week to intensify US efforts to cut off financial lifelines to Hamas and discuss humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip.

KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - OCTOBER 20: Local citizens search for victims in buildings destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip on October 20, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Gazans are evacuating to the south as advised by the Israeli government, ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive. Israel has sealed off Gaza, leaving the entire population without fuel, water or aid, and launched sustained retaliatory air strikes, which have killed more than 2,000 people and some 400,000 displaced, after a large-scale attack by Hamas. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 1,300 people and wounding around 2,800. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the announcement of an emergency wartime government. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)
(Bloomberg) -- A top Treasury Department official is heading to Saudi Arabia and Qatar next week to intensify US efforts to cut off financial lifelines to Hamas and discuss humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip.

Brian Nelson, under secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, will help lead a session in Saudi Arabia of the Executive Committee of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center, the Treasury Department said in a statement Friday. 

The committee has been charged forging ties among six Arab countries and the US to disrupt terrorist financing networks through sanctions and law enforcement actions. That’s become a more pressing priority in the days since Hamas killed 1,400 people and took some 200 hostages in an October 7 attack on Israel.

Nelson’s trip, which will include meetings with top Saudi and Qatari officials, unfolds as the Biden administration looks to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spreading.     

Qatar hosts some Hamas political leaders and the US has encouraged the small Persian Gulf country to act as a liaison with the group, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union.

“Qatar has access to Hamas that we certainly don’t have and the Israelis don’t have,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said last week in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power.”   

