Bond Market Euphoria Shifts To Debate Over How Low Fed Will Need To Go

US Treasuries may well have moved too quickly, and traders have been burned before betting on a pivot prematurely. But there is a sense that yields have peaked for the cycle, and that softening data will at some point compel a chunk of the near $6 trillion of record cash sitting in money market funds into longer-dated Treasury yields above 4%. Even after a 60 basis-point drop last month, benchmark Treasury yields remain notably above the lows set earlier this year, when recession fears were fanned by US bank failures.