Treasury 10-Year Yield Rises To Highest Level Since November

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 13: The exterior of the U.S. Department of Treasury building is seen as they joined other government financial institutions to bail out Silicon Valley Bank's account holders after it collapsed on March 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Joe Biden tried to assure the public that the U.S. banking industry was safe following SVB's collapse and after New York regulators' forced closure of Signature Bank. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)