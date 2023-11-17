Treasuries Suffer First Outflows Since 2021 In September Rout

“Lower inflation, high yields and the comfort that central banks are essentially done hiking are compelling drivers for investors to wade back into fixed income now,” said Prashant Newnaha, a rates strategist in Singapore at TD Securities Inc. “September was a time when Treasuries were not on a lot of investors’ menus as markets faced issues digesting a surge in issuance at a time when strong growth signaled a need for higher real rates and term premiums.”