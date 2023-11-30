U.S. Treasuries Fall As Traders Pare Wagers On Fed Rate Cuts In 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields rose Thursday as traders pared wagers on the extent of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts in 2024 following comments by Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco bank.
Daly said it’s premature to declare victory against inflation and that the central bank isn’t contemplating rate cuts at all right now. Expectations for rate cuts had mounted earlier this week amid dovish comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Tuesday, which helped the bond market rally.
Treasury yields climbed three to six basis points on the day, with the 10-year note’s rate rising to 4.31%. The benchmark yield fell below 4.25% on Wednesday for the first time since September.