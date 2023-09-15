Startup That Lets You Instantly Talk In Foreign Language Targets A Nasdaq IPO At $1 Billion Value

Going abroad means facing a world awash with translation tools, including lineups from China’s iFlytek Co., Timekettle and Cheetah Mobile Inc., as well as Vasco Electronics, founded in Poland. Pocketalk says its strength lies in its ability to choose from a pool of six to seven translation engines to yield the best results. The startup taps resources including translation services from Google, OpenAI and DeepL GmbH, using patented source code to provide the most accurate and natural translation, said Noriyuki Matsuda, chief executive officer of Pocketalk and parent Sourcenext.