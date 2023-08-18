TRAI Sees Rise In Call Drops Complaint, Begins Service Quality Rules Review

Telecom regulator TRAI, on Friday, said that it has been receiving a number of call drop complaints from subscribers triggering the need to review existing quality of service rules to measure network performance at the district level and bring 4G-5G services also under its ambit.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said that even with the technological advancement in mobile telecommunications and advancement in performance management tools, the quality of experience (QoE) of consumers has not improved as expected though such quality of service (QoS) requirements are supported by technology standards.