TRAI Issues Draft To Repeal Regulation On Dial-Up, Leased Line Internet Access Service

The telecom regulator TRAI on Monday issued a draft to repeal the regulation on the quality of service for dial-up and leased-line internet access services.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said that there are no dial-up subscribers now, and high-speed broadband services are being provided through optical fibres and wireless technologies such as 4G.

"The authority decided to repeal the Regulation on quality of service of dial-up and leased line internet access service, 2001 (4 of 2001) with effect from the date of its notification in the Official Gazette," the draft said.

TRAI has sought comments on the draft by April 17.

The regulation on the quality of service of dial-up and leased-line internet access service, 2001, was notified with the primary aim of specifying the quality of service benchmarks to be achieved by the service providers, ensuring customer satisfaction with the network performance, and protecting the interests of subscribers to the internet service.