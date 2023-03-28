TRAI Cracks Down On Pesky Telemarketing Calls, Messages

TRAI said permission will now be given to VIL for a pilot, and based on its success the regulator will come out with principles/regulations for such solutions in the industry.

The deadline for review of implementation of UCC detect system using AI/ML is May 1.

"Today we have made it very clear that telcos have to come out with an integrated system of stopping frauds (calls and messages). They are doing work...but more needs to be done,' TRAI chairman P D Vaghela told reporters after the meeting with telecom operators on Monday.