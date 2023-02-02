TRAI Calls Meeting With Telcos On February 17

In a statement on Thursday, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said that "quality of service (QoS) improvement is an ongoing exercise, it requires close assessment and monitoring especially with the fast-paced network expansion and introduction of latest technology like 5G".

Accordingly, TRAI has called a meeting with telecom service providers on Feb. 17, 2023, 'to discuss measures and action plan for improvement in QoS, review of QoS standards, QoS of 5G services and unsolicited commercial communications'.