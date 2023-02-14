How Citigroup Helped Lift The Lid On Trafigura’s Nickel Nightmare

Bloomberg has made multiple attempts by phone and email to reach Gupta and companies owned by, or otherwise linked to him for comment, but did not receive any response. Gupta didn’t attend the London court hearing and the freezing order could still be overturned at a later date. However, he argued to Trafigura at a meeting in November 2022 that discrepancies in the cargo were not his fault but that of his business partner in India, and therefore that he had not committed fraud, according to a Trafigura legal filing.