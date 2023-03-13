Traditional Bank Run And Modern Day Social Media And Mobile Banking — How To Be Prepared

While there has been a fair bit of news about SVB's impact on Indian startups, it's essential not to sensationalise every news item. Investments by SVB in Indian companies, such as Paytm, TutorVista and Bluestone, were made 10 to 20 years ago. The money came from SVB into these companies and not the other way around. They do not have any deposits or funds with SVB.

SVB exited these investments fully by selling them off during monetisation events, so there is no impact of SVB on these companies. However, some Indian startups have operations in the U.S. and their bank accounts with SVB caused concern since any amount above the insurance limit of $2,50,000 was at risk of not being immediately available. However, the FDIC has now backstopped and assured full deposits would be accessible, and depositors would not be at risk. So, for now, the bullet has been dodged.

The crisis has also led to an interesting new business idea for fintech entrepreneurs: Can a startup create a product that helps companies with deposits exceeding $2,50,000 to place them in chunks of $2,50,000 with multiple banks worldwide to de-risk themselves? This would be a way of avoiding potential crises in the future when FDIC may not provide a full backstop.

Finally, the crisis has revealed the true character of investors, who have been constructive, supportive and communicative with founders and portfolio companies. Swift action and communication during such times are essential and it is heartening to see the support given to startups in this difficult situation. As someone rightly said: investors make their money during the good times and build their reputation during the tough times.

Hope we don’t see the same movie again any time soon!