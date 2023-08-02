Traders Brace for BOE to Hint at Faster Pace of Bond Sales

A trader looks over computer monitors as he works in the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) pit on the floor of the Cboe Global Markets, Inc. exchange in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Signs of an inflation pickup have roiled financial markets this month, and stock futures tumbled early Wednesday on concern the Fed would quicken its pace of tightening following data that showed faster-than-forecast inflation. Those fears receded as investors digested a separate report showing weak retail sales that raised questions about the economys strength.