Trade Deficit Widens In March As Exports And Imports Fall
India's trade deficit widened in March as exports fell at a faster rate than imports.
India's trade deficit widened to its highest in three months in March as exports fell at a faster rate than imports.
The trade deficit rose to $19.73 billion in March from $17.43 billion in February, according to data shared by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry at a media briefing.
Exports fell 13.9% year-on-year to $38.38 billion in March.
Imports fell 7.9% year-on-year to $58.11 billion.
On a sequential basis, exports rose 13.3% in March, and imports rose 13.3%.
Trade During FY23
For the full fiscal, merchandise exports rose 6.03% to $447.5 billion, while imports rose 16.5% to $714.24 billion.
Services exports rose 26.79% to $322.7 billion, while imports rose 21.04% to $21.04%.
Overall trade deficit widened to $122 billion in FY23 from $83.5 billion in the previous year.