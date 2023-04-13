BQPrimeBusiness NewsTrade Deficit Widens In March As Exports And Imports Fall
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trade Deficit Widens In March As Exports And Imports Fall

India's trade deficit widened in March as exports fell at a faster rate than imports.

13 Apr 2023, 3:07 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik&nbsp;</p></div>
Source: Freepik 
ADVERTISEMENT

India's trade deficit widened to its highest in three months in March as exports fell at a faster rate than imports.

The trade deficit rose to $19.73 billion in March from $17.43 billion in February, according to data shared by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry at a media briefing.

  • Exports fell 13.9% year-on-year to $38.38 billion in March.

  • Imports fell 7.9% year-on-year to $58.11 billion.

  • On a sequential basis, exports rose 13.3% in March, and imports rose 13.3%.

Trade During FY23

  • For the full fiscal, merchandise exports rose 6.03% to $447.5 billion, while imports rose 16.5% to $714.24 billion.

  • Services exports rose 26.79% to $322.7 billion, while imports rose 21.04% to $21.04%.

  • Overall trade deficit widened to $122 billion in FY23 from $83.5 billion in the previous year.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Pallavi 
Nahata
Pallavi is Associate Editor- Economy. She holds an M.Sc...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT