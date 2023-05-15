BQPrimeBusiness NewsTrade Deficit Narrows To 20-Month Low At $15.2 Billion
Trade Deficit Narrows To 20-Month Low At $15.2 Billion

India's trade deficit eased to $15.2 billion in April 2023 from $18.4 billion a year ago,

15 May 2023, 5:28 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik</p></div>
Source: Freepik
India's trade deficit eased in April, falling to the lowest since September 2021, led by lower exports and imports.

The merchandise trade deficit eased to $15.2 billion in April 2023 from $18.4 billion a year ago, according to data shared by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry at a media briefing on Monday.

  • Merchandise exports fell by 12.7% year-on-year to $34.66 billion in April 2023.

  • Merchandise imports fell by 14.1% year-on-year to $49.9 billion in April 2023.

