ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trade Deficit Narrows To 20-Month Low At $15.2 Billion
India's trade deficit eased to $15.2 billion in April 2023 from $18.4 billion a year ago,
ADVERTISEMENT
India's trade deficit eased in April, falling to the lowest since September 2021, led by lower exports and imports.The merchandise trade deficit eased to $15.2 billion in April 2023 from $18.4 billion a year ago, according to data shared by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry at a media briefing on Monday.Merchandise exports fell by 12.7% year-on-year to $34.66 billion in April 2023.Merchandise imports fell by 14.1% year-on-year to...
India's trade deficit eased in April, falling to the lowest since September 2021, led by lower exports and imports.
The merchandise trade deficit eased to $15.2 billion in April 2023 from $18.4 billion a year ago, according to data shared by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry at a media briefing on Monday.
Merchandise exports fell by 12.7% year-on-year to $34.66 billion in April 2023.
Merchandise imports fell by 14.1% year-on-year to $49.9 billion in April 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT