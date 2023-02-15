ADVERTISEMENT
Trade Deficit Narrows In January Amid A Decline In Exports And Imports
India's trade deficit narrowed to $17.75 billion in January, compared with $23.76 billion in December 2022
India's trade deficit narrowed in January as imports fell at a faster rate than exports.
The trade deficit narrowed to $17.75 billion in January, compared with $23.76 billion in December 2022, according to data shared by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry at a media briefing.
Exports contracted by 6.6% to $32.91 billion y-o-y.
Imports contracted by 3.6% to $50.7 billion y-o-y.
On a sequential basis, exports contracted by 4.6% in January, while imports contracted by 13%.
Along with services, exports rose to $65.15 billion in January 2023, compared to $61.82 in December 2022. Imports rose to $66.42 billion in January 2023, compared to $58.24 billion in December.
