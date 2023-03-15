ADVERTISEMENT
Trade Deficit Narrows In February As Exports And Imports Fall
India's trade deficit stood at $17.43 billion in February against $17.75 billion in January.
India's trade deficit narrowed in February even as exports fell faster than imports.
The trade deficit stood at $17.43 billion in February against $17.75 billion in January, according to data shared by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry at a media briefing.
Exports contracted 8.8% to $33.88 billion on a year-on-year basis.
Imports moderated 8.2%% to $51.31 billion.
On a sequential basis, exports contracted 2.8% in February, while imports contracted 1.20%.
In absolute terms, exports fell to $63.03 billion in February compared with $65.15 billion in January 2023.
Imports declined to $65.86 billion against $66.42 billion in January.
Janani is a policy correspondent tracking the economy, ...more
