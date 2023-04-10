Tractor Makers Brace For Slump As Unseasonal Rains Damage Crops
Companies and analysts have predicted a flat or lower sales growth for the industry in FY24.
After a year of record sales, the tractor industry has begun the financial year 2023-24 on a challenging note. Unseasonal rains in March have damaged crops, leading to concerns of weaker Rabi harvest and a dip in tractor sales in the coming months.
“The rainfall was much more than what we get at this time of the year. It has damaged the crops significantly, which will directly affect our sales,” a Madhya Pradesh-based dealer of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s tractors, told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity.
A dealer for M&M tractors in Haryana said that the recent rainfall has caused damage to approximately 20-25% of crops in the area. As a result, the dealership may see a significant decline of nearly half of the sales for the current month.
Dealers from different states, including Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, have highlighted similar crop losses in their regions.
This comes after the India Meteorological Department warned of heatwaves and disruption in monsoon later this year due to the El Nino effect. Companies and analysts have already predicted flat or lower sales growth for the industry in the current fiscal year, citing cyclical slowdown following three years of robust sales.
Retail sales in FY23 grew 8% to 8.27 lakh units, beating the previous record of 7.82 lakh units in FY21, according to the data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations. However, the impact of unseasonal rains was visible in the sales figures for March, which grew only 4%.
Ratings agency CRISIL Ltd. expects tractor sales volume growth to halve to 4-6% in fiscal 2024 from a compounded annual growth rate of 10% seen since fiscal 2020.
“Due to unseasonal rains, demand began to deteriorate in the second half of the month across the northern and central states, including Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. As per our interaction, erratic rainfall may affect wheat production by 15-20% during the season,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said in its March auto sales preview report.
As per the brokerage, the impact of weak agricultural sentiment in central and northern regions, potential disruption from El-Nino, and a high base of FY23, will keep tractor volume growth in check in FY24.
The tractor industry’s fortunes are firmly dependent on the monsoon and the entire ecosystem eagerly monitors IMD’s forecasts on that front.
In the past few years, normal monsoons helped make rural a bright spot of economic activity which was sustained during the Covid-19 pandemic as well. However, the probability of below-normal rainfall this year may drag down the tractor industry.
“We've seen four years of normal monsoon, which has never happened before. So, you got to factor all of that in,” Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director of auto & farm sectors at M&M, said in the company’s third quarter earnings call. Irrespective of the growth next year, the country has a robust industry size and one or two years of low growth is part of the cyclicity, he said.
Another tractor maker and listed peer of M&M underlined the importance of monsoon for predicting the trajectory of the industry.
“If you were to ask me to predict about the FY24, I think it is a little early right now because, yes, while there is positive momentum today in terms of reservoir levels as well as crop prices, as you are aware, a big driver for industry growth every year is the monsoons," Harish Lalchandani, chief commercial officer of agri business at Escorts Kubota Ltd., said in the third quarter post-earnings call.
"And we will have to wait and watch as to what the predictions of the IMD are in terms of monsoons, which only then will clear us (for) predicting what industry volume would be for FY24,” he said.
After the IMD’s concerning forecast and a glimpse of adverse weather conditions in March, the tractor makers may already be preparing for a difficult year ahead.