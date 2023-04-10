Tractor Makers Brace For Slump As Unseasonal Rains Damage Crops

After a year of record sales, the tractor industry has begun the financial year 2023-24 on a challenging note. Unseasonal rains in March have damaged crops, leading to concerns of weaker Rabi harvest and a dip in tractor sales in the coming months.

“The rainfall was much more than what we get at this time of the year. It has damaged the crops significantly, which will directly affect our sales,” a Madhya Pradesh-based dealer of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s tractors, told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity.

A dealer for M&M tractors in Haryana said that the recent rainfall has caused damage to approximately 20-25% of crops in the area. As a result, the dealership may see a significant decline of nearly half of the sales for the current month.

Dealers from different states, including Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, have highlighted similar crop losses in their regions.

This comes after the India Meteorological Department warned of heatwaves and disruption in monsoon later this year due to the El Nino effect. Companies and analysts have already predicted flat or lower sales growth for the industry in the current fiscal year, citing cyclical slowdown following three years of robust sales.