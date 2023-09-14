TPG To Invest Rs 2,788 Crore In Data Management Company Denodo

TPG Partner Mike Zappert said, "With a market-leading net promoter score of over 50, the company has built a notable roster of marquee, global customers including TPG, and we see a tremendous opportunity to accelerate Denodo's expansion going forward."

Denodo CEO and founder Angel Viña said, "We look forward to leveraging TPG's deep experience to continue the rapid expansion of our global market share. We are equally thrilled that HGGC will remain an important investor in Denodo and are thankful for their lasting partnership and ongoing commitment."