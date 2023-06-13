Toyota’s Technology Chief Lays Out A Path To Selling Millions Of EVs

Toyota plans to roll out at least two new types of batteries within the next few years. One will debut in 2026 with a range of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), along with improvements in weight reduction and airflow design, while cutting costs by 20% compared with the battery in the bZ4X sport utility vehicle. The other, a lithium iron phosphate battery slated for 2026 or 2027, will aim to reduce costs by 40% compared to what’s in the bZ4X while increasing range by 20%.