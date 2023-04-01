Toyota’s Shift To Electric Future Rests On Koji Sato’s Shoulders

Toyota, along with the rest of the $2.86 trillion global auto industry, faces a once-in-a-lifetime upheaval in a shift toward electrification and automation that has already produced a few early winners, most notably Tesla Inc. As the transition to EVs accelerates at a faster-than-anticipated clip, the big question is which, if any, of the incumbents — from Toyota and Volkswagen AG to Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. — can navigate their way and survive.