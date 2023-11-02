Toyota Recalls 1.8 Million RAV4 SUVs Due To Battery Fire Risk

BQPrimeBusiness NewsToyota Recalls 1.8 Million RAV4 SUVs Due To Battery Fire Risk
Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling 1.8 million of its popular RAV4 SUVs that are at risk of catching fire due to improperly sized replacement batteries, according to a company statement.

(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling 1.8 million of its popular RAV4 SUVs that are at risk of catching fire due to improperly sized replacement batteries, according to a company statement. 

The replacement batteries could move and come in contact with a clamp and short circuit during forceful turns made by drivers, the company said. Toyota will replace the vehicle’s battery’s hold-down clamp, tray and positive terminal cover to fix the problem. The recall involves certain 2013-2018 Toyota RAV4 SUVs, which is the company’s best-selling vehicle. 

Toyota said drivers of the affected vehicles will be notified by December. 

