Toyota Recalls 1.8 Million RAV4 SUVs Due To Battery Fire Risk

(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling 1.8 million of its popular RAV4 SUVs that are at risk of catching fire due to improperly sized replacement batteries, according to a company statement.
The replacement batteries could move and come in contact with a clamp and short circuit during forceful turns made by drivers, the company said. Toyota will replace the vehicle’s battery’s hold-down clamp, tray and positive terminal cover to fix the problem. The recall involves certain 2013-2018 Toyota RAV4 SUVs, which is the company’s best-selling vehicle.
Toyota said drivers of the affected vehicles will be notified by December.