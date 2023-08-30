Toyota Output Hits Monthly Record For July On Robust Demand

BQPrimeBusiness NewsToyota Output Hits Monthly Record For July On Robust Demand
30 Aug 2023, 12:20 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Toyota manufactureing plant in Kolin, Czech Republic. (Photographer: Milan Jaros/Bloomberg)</p></div>
A Toyota manufactureing plant in Kolin, Czech Republic. (Photographer: Milan Jaros/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp.’s global production rose 10% last month to a July record of 918,347 vehicles on robust demand and further easing of pandemic-related disruptions. 

Worldwide sales, including subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., rose 5.2% to 918,345 units on strong demand in North America, India and the Philippines, the world’s biggest automaker said Wednesday. Sales in China fell amid intense competition with local brands. 

Read More: China’s EV Revolution Shows Grim Future for Japan Car Titans

Toyota on Tuesday suspended production at all its Japanese plants after a rare system malfunction made it impossible to order parts. The plants started to gradually resume operations Wednesday, and the company said it doesn’t suspect it was the victim of a cyberattack.

Separately, Honda Motor Co. said global sales fell 1.9% from a year earlier to 314,146 units, the first decline in four months. Honda’s production slumped 19.2% due to weak output in China, although the company produced a large number of cars in the US.

Nissan Motor Co. said it produced 271,505 cars in the month — down 4.7% — for the first drop in six months. Sales dipped 0.5% to 264,894 vehicles. 

