The World’s Love Affair With Japanese Cars Is Souring

While the NGOs’ motivations were green ones, their message reflected a wider concern in the $2.25 trillion global automotive industry that Toyota Motor Corp. and other Japanese carmakers risk losing their leading position by failing to shift to EVs fast enough.

As the auto industry undergoes its biggest transformation in a generation, these storied brands are falling behind.

Tesla Inc. is the world’s top EV maker by vehicles sold, followed by companies including China’s BYD Co. and Germany’s Volkswagen AG, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. No Japanese carmaker makes the top 20, leaving them on the sidelines of the auto industry’s fastest-growing sector. For the first three quarters of 2022, sales of battery-powered vehicles grew around 80% from a year earlier, while total vehicle sales fell about 4%, according to Bloomberg data.

“It’s becoming a material part of the industry, and so far the Japanese are missing out on that,” said Colin McKerracher, an analyst with BloombergNEF.