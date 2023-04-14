Toyota Kirloskar Motor Launches Online Retail Sales Platform

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday announced the launch of an online retail sales platform 'Wheels on Web' for the Bengaluru region.

The platform enables customers to book, purchase and get delivery of Toyota vehicle models from their homes, TKM said in a statement.

Further, it also provides real-time information on the status of their booked Toyota product, to augment credibility, and transparency, among others, it added.

The Wheels on Web is a Business to Customer (B2C) platform that reflects the company's commitment to enhance the customer experience in its digital space, enabling hassle-free car buying with innovative features and services, the company said.

The company had in 2021 launched its virtual showroom to provide its customers with a digital platform to access and explore its various models and accessories, facilitating a 360-degree immersive experience from their homes.

With this new development, the virtual showroom is well integrated with the platform, the statement said.

According to TKM, digital contribution to sales has increased by 5 times and the company's e-bookings have substantially increased by 20 times as compared to past years and claimed that its virtual showroom is explored by close to 1.3 million customers annually.

To start with, the platform offers various models like HyCross (gasoline), Hilux, Legender, Camry, Fortuner and Innova Crysta (GX), the company said.

"We believe that our newly launched ‘WOW’ (Wheels on Web), online retail platform, will revolutionise the car buying experience in India," said Atul Sood, Vice President for Sales and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

The objective here is to provide value-added services to enable convenient car purchasing processes, facilitating an end-to-end transaction, including secured online payments as a one-stop-shop, he added.