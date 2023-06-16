Toyota Had a Great Week. The Company’s Chairman Did Not

The rosy results were undermined, however, by Toyoda’s reappointment to the board with 85% of voted shares — a decline from 96% last year and the lowest on record for him since 2013, according to Toyota. Big US pension funds and European investors had pressed for a vote against Toyoda, arguing that the carmaker had fallen behind rivals because of his approach of offering customers various options by selling gasoline and hybrid cars while investing in EVs, hydrogen and alternative fuels.