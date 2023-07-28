Toyota Car Sales, Production Hit Record in June; China Retreats

After former Lexus chief Koji Sato took the helm in April, the world’s largest carmaker by sales promised to sell 1.5 million BEVs annually by 2026. It previously pledged to sell 3.5 million by 2030. Still, the Japanese maker argues the world isn’t ready yet for a complete shift to EVs. Meanwhile Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. and BYD are clear frontrunners in the growing EV market.