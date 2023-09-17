Once Beset by Violence, This City In Colombia Now Struggles With Too Many Tourists

Laura Polanía wasn’t given much of a choice when her landlord in May asked her to leave the apartment she had been living in for less than two years. She first looked for other apartments nearby but quickly realized they were out of her reach. Even a similar one in her same building cost double what she had been paying. “I cried my eyes out,” says Polanía, who owns a startup that helps clients with their creativity. “For me it’s a lot of money, but it’s not for them,” she says, referring to foreigners. She finally did find a place she loves, but it means she now lives up in the mountains outside Medellín.