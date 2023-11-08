Tough To Make Money But Enough Stock-Picking Opportunities, Says Mihir Vora

With the new Hindu year getting closer and an in-line results season nearing completion, Trust Mutual Fund's Mihir Vora doesn’t expect major upgrades or downgrades to earnings estimates for benchmark indices.

Yet, Vora said, it is relatively difficult to make money as markets hold on to key levels. While many segments offer stock-picking opportunity, returns may not be like in the past two or three years, he said.

India's benchmark Nifty has returned nearly 7% returns so far this year and the broader markets have outperformed amid global worries of higher rates and geopolitical tensions. Foreign fund selloff in the past two months has been offset by domestic buying.

Vora, citing rising brokerage accounts, expects investments into stock markets to grow. But the sentiment can take a U-turn if there is a sustained period of losses for investors, he said.

Trust Mutual Fund's portfolio is "doing good", he said. Defence, railway, power generation and transmission and renewable energy have seen growth because of the government backing, he said. The push for local manufacturing, import substitution and India becoming a base for exports, together could be an additional boost for the economy, he said.

Vora is not bullish on commodities and would “probably buy something only if they crash".