Tough To Make Money But Enough Stock-Picking Opportunities, Says Mihir Vora
The sentiment can take a U-turn if there is a sustained period of losses for investors, says Vora.
With the new Hindu year getting closer and an in-line results season nearing completion, Trust Mutual Fund's Mihir Vora doesn’t expect major upgrades or downgrades to earnings estimates for benchmark indices.
Yet, Vora said, it is relatively difficult to make money as markets hold on to key levels. While many segments offer stock-picking opportunity, returns may not be like in the past two or three years, he said.
India's benchmark Nifty has returned nearly 7% returns so far this year and the broader markets have outperformed amid global worries of higher rates and geopolitical tensions. Foreign fund selloff in the past two months has been offset by domestic buying.
Vora, citing rising brokerage accounts, expects investments into stock markets to grow. But the sentiment can take a U-turn if there is a sustained period of losses for investors, he said.
Trust Mutual Fund's portfolio is "doing good", he said. Defence, railway, power generation and transmission and renewable energy have seen growth because of the government backing, he said. The push for local manufacturing, import substitution and India becoming a base for exports, together could be an additional boost for the economy, he said.
Vora is not bullish on commodities and would “probably buy something only if they crash".
Banking Bets
Lower net interest margins in a quarter wouldn’t be too much of a negative because there are always certain gaps between the time when the liabilities are repriced, and the assets are repriced for banks as well as NBFCs, said Vora. He would rather focus on the growth and asset quality as banks and financials tend to maintain their margins better.
Consumer Segment
Consumption segment growth has been below par, he said, citing K-shaped recovery with the higher and premium segments doing better. “The lower income categories have still not fully recovered from the post-Covid impact.”
But with this being an election year, he sees more support being offered to the weaker sections in both urban and rural areas, which is expected to positively impact consumption at the lower end, including fast-moving consumer goods.
Real Estate
Real estate industry would grow provided “interest rates go down and job creation continue”, he said. Like the consumer segment, real estate is also seeing a ‘K Shape’ growth, with the high-end segment doing far better than the lower end, he said.
Commercial real estate supply and demand balance has been very disciplined, he said.