Total Government Debt Rises To Rs 147 Lakh Crore In Q2, Says Finance Ministry Report
During July-September 2022, the central government did not raise any amount through Cash Management Bills.
The total liabilities of the government increased to Rs 147.19 lakh crore at September-end from Rs 145.72 lakh crore at the end of June this fiscal, according to the latest data on public debt.
In percentage terms, it reflects a quarter-on-quarter increase of 1% in the second quarter of 2022-23.
Public debt accounted for 89.1% of total gross liabilities at September-end 2022, up from 88.3% as on June 30, the quarterly report on public debt management released by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday said.
Nearly 29.6% of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than five years, it said.
During the second quarter, the central government raised Rs 4,06,000 crore through dated securities, as against a notified amount of Rs 4,22,000 crore in the borrowing calendar, while repayments were at Rs 92,371.15 crore, it said.
The weighted average yield of primary issuances hardened to 7.33% in Q2 FY23 from 7.23% in Q1 FY23, it said. The weighted average maturity of new issuances of dated securities was lower at 15.62 years in Q2 as compared to 15.69 years in Q1.
The Reserve Bank did not conduct Open Market operations for government securities during the quarter.
The net daily average liquidity absorption by RBI under Liquidity Adjustment Facility including Marginal Standing Facility and Special Liquidity Facility was at Rs 1,28,323.37 crore during the quarter, it said.
The yields on government securities in secondary market hardened in short-end curve due to near-term inflation and liquidity concern though softening of yield was observed for the longer tenure securities during the second quarter, it said.
Monetary Policy Committee decided to hike the policy repo rate by 100 basis points, i.e., from 4.90% to 5.90% during Q2 largely with an intention to contain inflation, it said.
The ownership pattern of central government securities indicates that share of commercial banks stood at 38.3% at September-end 2022 as against 38.04% on June 30, it said.
With regard to foreign exchange reserves, it stood at $532.66 billion as on Sept. 30, 2022, moderated from $638.64 billion on Sept. 24, 2021, the report said.
Between July 1, 2022 and Sept. 30, 2022, the rupee depreciated by 3.11%. The value of rupee against the dollar, as on July 1, stood at 79.09 as against 81.55 on Sept. 30, it said.