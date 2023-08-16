A Year Into Biden’s Climate Agenda, the Price Tag Remains Mysterious

At the core of the forecasting challenge are two structural elements of the IRA’s financial mechanics: Most of the spending comes in the form of tax credits that are uncapped, and those unlimited credits are designed to be rolled out over a 10-year span. That introduced a big element of guesswork because there’s no restriction on how many businesses or citizens can claim new tax incentives made available to support everything from the purchase of electric vehicles to the production of green hydrogen and assembled-in-America batteries.