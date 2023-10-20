Torrent Said To Line Up At Least $5 Billion Funds For Cipla Deal

Cipla had risen to global prominence by pioneering the sale of cheap, generic HIV drugs across Africa at the turn of the millennium. Cipla’s sales were boosted during the pandemic by Covid-19 treatments such as the license to manufacture and market Gilead Sciences Inc.’s remdesivir in 127 countries including India and South Africa. The company has a presence in more than 80 countries and provides over 1,500 products across various therapeutic categories, its website shows.