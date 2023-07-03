Torrent Power To Start Pilot Green Hydrogen Project In Gorakhpur

Torrent Power Ltd. has announced its plans to venture into the production of cleaner fuels by starting a pilot green hydrogen project in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The integrated power utility firm will blend green hydrogen with natural gas—specifically compressed natural gas and piped natural gas—in their city gas distribution operations across India.

The pilot project, based on alkaline electrolysers, is expected to be completed in approximately eight months. It will blend around 2.5% green hydrogen into its CGD network, the company said in a statement.

Green hydrogen is generated through the electrolysis of water using renewable sources. "Blending green hydrogen with the existing natural gas supply allows for a gradual transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy mix," the company said.

According to the company, the Gorakhpur-based pilot project will be among the largest private sector blending projects in India.

This represents an initial step towards incorporating green hydrogen into the company’s business operations. Coupled with its strong presence in renewable energy, Torrent Power aspires to become a leading provider of end-to-end green energy solutions for industrial and commercial players in India.

Additionally, the company is also looking to develop export-oriented green ammonia as a growth opportunity and has active interests in multiple states, the statement said.

Torrent Power's current installed power generation capacity stands at around 4.1 GW, comprising clean generation sources such as 2.7 GW of gas capacity and 1.07 GW of wind and solar capacity. In addition, around 0.7 GW of renewable capacity is currently in various stages of development.

Torrent Power is also working on other green energy pathways, such as pumped hydro storage and green hydrogen, it said.

Shares of Torrent Power closed 1.79% lower as compared with a 0.75% increase in the benchmark Sensex.