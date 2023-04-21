Torrent Power Forms Subsidiary For Power Generation, Transmission Business

Torrent Power Ltd. has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary for the generation and transmission of power.

The subsidiary, Torrent Urja Pvt. 10 (TU10), was registered in Ahmedabad on April 21, 2023, and is yet to commence its business operations, Torrent Power said in a regulatory filing.

"TU10 is incorporated with the objective of carry on the business of generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, procurement, sale, trading, import, export, or otherwise dealing in all forms of electrical power and energy, including non-conventional and renewable sources of energy", it said.