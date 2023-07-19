BQPrimeBusiness NewsTorrent Power Commissions 115 MW Wind Energy Project In Gujarat
Torrent Power Commissions 115 MW Wind Energy Project In Gujarat

19 Jul 2023, 5:23 PM IST
BQPrime
Image for representation. (Photo source: Power Finance Corporation website)

Torrent Power on Wednesday said one of its subsidiaries has commissioned a 115 megawatt wind project in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat.

Torrent Solargen was awarded the project through a competitive bidding under Solar Energy Corporation of India Wind Tranche V, a company statement said.

The company signed a power purchase agreement for a period of 25 years with SECI which has a back-to-back Power Sale Agreement with Haryana.

Wind turbines for the project have been sourced from GE.

With the addition of 115 MW wind power, Torrent Power’s installed renewable capacity has reached 1.18 GW, and total generation to 4.2 GW.

Torrent Power, with a turnover of Rs 25,694 crore is the integrated power utility of Torrent Group.

It has presence across the entire power value chain of generation, transmission, and distribution.

