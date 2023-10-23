Torrent Pharma, PNB Housing Finance, Mahindra Logistics Q2 Results Today – Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Monday.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Monday.
According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, Torrent Pharmaceuticals could report a net profit of Rs 382.7 crore and a revenue of Rs 2,626.8 in the quarter under review.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd. will also report its second-quarter results on Monday. The company’s net profit is expected to be Rs 355.8 crore, according to consensus estimates.
Mahindra Logistics Ltd. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 32.8 crore for the second quarter, while the revenue could touch Rs 5,772.4 crore, according to consensus estimates.
Lloyds Metals and EnergyLtd., Alok Industries Ltd., Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd., Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd., New Delhi Television Ltd., and Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd., will also be reporting their second-quarter results on Monday.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.