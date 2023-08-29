Torrent Pharma, Cipla, Sun Pharma Retain 'Buy' From HSBC On U.S. Demand

U.S. sales were the driving force behind pharma companies' earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, according to HSBC Global Research.

Majority of the pharmaceutical companies included in the brokerage's coverage reported operational performance that was either in-line with estimates or better-than expected.

HSBC Global Research expects the robust growth in U.S. sales to persist. The substantial year-to-date price increase of 20.3% for the BSE Healthcare (compared to a +6.1% rise for the Sensex) predominantly reflects the optimism surrounding the favorable trends in the region's sales, it said in an Aug. 28 note.

The brokerage maintained its 'buy' rating on Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Cipla Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

However, it downgraded its rating for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to 'hold' from 'buy', on lack of catalysts.