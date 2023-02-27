Top U.K. Fashion Brands On First-Of-Its-Kind India Trade Mission

“The [FTA] deal, expected to boost the U.K. economy by billions over the longer term, is part of the U.K’s strategy to forge stronger partnerships with fast-growing economies in the Indo-Pacific. The U.K. wants an agreement that slashes barriers to doing business and trading with India’s GBP 2 trillion economy and market of 1.4 billion consumers, including cutting tariffs on exports for British businesses such as Lush and John Smedley,” said the Department for Business and Trade.