Top UAE Grocer Lulu To Raise $2.7 Billion Ahead Of Possible IPO

Skyscrapers stand on the city skyline beyond a Lulu hypermarket, operated by Lulu Group International, during the coronavirus lockdown in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, April 23, 2020. An investment firm backed by a member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family agreed to buy a stake worth just over $1 billion in LuLu Group International, which runs one of the Middle East’s largest hypermarket chains, according to people familiar with the matter.