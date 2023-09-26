Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss—Sept. 26

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.

Updated On 06:49 PM IST, 26 Sep 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 In India To Boost Consumption By At Least $1.6 Billion

The economic impact is estimated to be more than twice the combined boost of the previous two editions.

Photo Credit: Indian Cricket Team/Facebook

Maruti Suzuki Unlikely To Meet Its 'Aggressive' 10% Growth Target, Says HSBC

HSBC expects Maruti Suzuki to grow around 6-7% CAGR over the next seven years.

Photo Credit: Vasudhavan /Unsplash

Supreme Court Refers Unstamped Arbitration Agreement Case To A Seven-Judge Bench

Photo Credit: Varun Gakhar/BQ Prime

Intermediaries Not Mandated To Remove Content Flagged As Fake, Says Centre’s Counsel

There is no automatic loss of safe harbour for hosting fake content; it depends on the court's decision, centre's counsel said.

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Representational

Power Demand In Monsoon Months August-September Hits All-Time High

The main reason for higher power demand in August and September, apart from industrial activity, was low and intermittent rains.

Photo Credit: Adrian Hernandez/ Unsplash

Infosys, Microsoft Expand Tie-Up For Large-Scale Generative AI Adoption

The tie-up brings together the AI capabilities of software makers to enhance enterprise functions with AI-enabled solutions.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape /BQ Prime

