Credit Suisse Loses One Of Its Biggest Backers

An illuminated sign on the exterior of a Credit Suisse Group AG office building at night in the Muri district of Bern, Switzerland, on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Credit Suisse clients pulled as much as 84 billion Swiss francs ($88.3 billion) of their money from the bank during the first few weeks of the quarter, underlining ongoing concerns over the bank’s restructuring efforts after years of scandals. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg