Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 31

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.

Updated On 06:22 PM IST, 31 Jul 2023

Adani Energy Solutions Q1 Profit Rises On Higher Operational Income

Adani Energy's Q1 revenue from operations rose 16.9% YoY to Rs 3,663.9 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Says No Communication From RBI On CEO Succession

The private lender has also mentioned that it has regulatory approval, including from the RBI.

Maruti Suzuki Q1 Profit Surges On Higher Sales

Revenue rose 22% to Rs 32,327 crore, while Ebitda margin was at 9.2% versus 7.2% last year.

India's Low-Cost Cars And Motorbikes Market May Not Return To Its Heyday

Two trailblazers of affordable mobility in India—Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp—have joined the shift towards a premium future.

Proposed Methodology To Rejig Nifty Next 50 Put On Hold

The decision comes after a strong pushback from passive funds tracking the Nifty Next 50.

Castrol India Q2 Profit Rises 9.22%, Revenue Up 7.41%

Castrol India's Q2 net profit rose 9.22% to Rs 225.8 crore in the June quarter.

India's Eight Core Industries Grow 8.2% In June, The Fastest In Five Months

The index of eight core industries rose 8.2% year-on-year in June, as compared with a rise of 5% in May.

