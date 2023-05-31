Top Indian Sectors That Attracted FDI In FY23

The top 10 Indian sectors receiving the most foreign direct investment inflows via equity saw a change in the pecking order after the pandemic.

Computer software and hardware, mostly comprising information technology, dominated FDI rankings in FY23, followed by the services sector, trading, and drugs and pharmaceuticals, according to Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade data.

FDI inflows into equities fell to the lowest level in five years, to $46 billion in FY23. That's largely because investments in computer software and hardware and automobiles have fallen off their pandemic highs.