Top Indian Banks Vie for No. 1 Bond Spot as Credit Demand Surges

Axis Bank Ltd., which has been the No. 1 corporate bond manager for each of the last 15 years, is leading again in 2022 after managing 18.8% of the note sales, followed by HDFC Bank Ltd. at 17.7%, according to data including self-led deals compiled by Bloomberg. The gap in market share between this year’s first- and second-ranked arrangers is the lowest since 2009 and narrowed this month after HDFC Bank sold India’s biggest-ever rupee Tier 2 capital note at 150 billion rupees ($1.8 billion).