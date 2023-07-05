Fund That Beat 99% Of Peers By Betting On China Is Shifting To Booming Japan

Gains in shares of Chinese companies such as apparel firm Li Ning Co., liquor maker Kweichow Moutai Co., Top Education Group Ltd. and Proya Cosmetics Co. had helped the fund return 9.2% in the past five years on an annualized basis, versus 2.2% for its peers, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The fund is still outperforming its competitors so far this year, but only 56% of them, due to its large holdings in China until earlier this year.