Tomatoes Touch Rs 100 As Prices Of Vegetables, Fruits Shoot Up On Delayed Rains
All-India daily average prices of some vegetables are rising, with tomatoes spiking 70.6% in June.
A kilogram of tomatoes on Swiggy Instamart costs Rs 89 and about Rs 84 on Bigbasket. In some markets, it has breached the Rs 100 mark. Tomato prices have spiked in the last few days along with that of other key vegetables and fruits.
All-India daily average prices of some vegetables are rising, with tomatoes retailing at Rs 41.2 on June 26, a 70.6% rise from a month ago, according to daily data by the Department of Consumer Affairs.
Prices of other key vegetables, including potatoes and onions, were also 6.3% and 8.4% higher, respectively, from a month ago.
The rise in prices is predominantly because of late rains and some amount of speculative pricing, according to Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities. Supply disruptions are limited to certain parts of the country because of cyclone or flooding, he said.
Among vegetables, potatoes, onions and tomatoes enjoy the highest weightage in consumer baskets. Together, they comprise 2.2% of the consumer price index. As such, consumer prices for the three are published on a daily basis by the government.
Wholesale Prices Surge
Data collated by BQ Prime from the government's Agmarknet.gov.in also shows a spike in wholesale prices of key vegetables on a monthly basis.
In June, tomatoes saw the highest month-on-month spike in prices at 47.8% to Rs 2,534 per quintal. Prices were 30.2% lower compared to a year earlier.
Prices of potatoes rose 14.6% to Rs 1,751 per quintal, compared to prices in wholesale markets in May. On an annual basis, they were 1.4% lower.
Onion prices saw a relatively modest jump of 5.2%, climbing to Rs 1,803 per quintal in wholesale agricultural markets. This compares to 19.2% in June last year.
Other vegetables that have a relatively higher weight in the all-India consumer basket include spinach and other leafy vegetables, brinjals, cabbage and cauliflower. While wholesale prices of cauliflower and brinjals also rose in June over May, cabbage and spinach fell on a monthly basis.
Among fruits, wholesale prices of apples and grapes rose from the previous month, though prices of bananas, mangoes and oranges fell.
Along with fruits and vegetables, daily prices of cereals and pulses picked up momentum, according to Gaura Sengupta, India economist at IDFC First Bank Ltd. For many of the items, the increase in June is more than the usual seasonal momentum, indicating impact of a weak start to the monsoon, she said.
Some of the upward pressure on food prices is countered by continued decline in edible oil prices, she said, estimating CPI inflation for June to be at 4.4%.