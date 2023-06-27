Tomatoes Touch Rs 100 As Prices Of Vegetables, Fruits Shoot Up On Delayed Rains

A kilogram of tomatoes on Swiggy Instamart costs Rs 89 and about Rs 84 on Bigbasket. In some markets, it has breached the Rs 100 mark. Tomato prices have spiked in the last few days along with that of other key vegetables and fruits.

All-India daily average prices of some vegetables are rising, with tomatoes retailing at Rs 41.2 on June 26, a 70.6% rise from a month ago, according to daily data by the Department of Consumer Affairs.

Prices of other key vegetables, including potatoes and onions, were also 6.3% and 8.4% higher, respectively, from a month ago.