Tomato Prices Zoom To More Than Rs 160 A Kilo On Delayed Rains

Last week, a kilogram of tomatoes on Swiggy Instamart cost Rs 89 in Mumbai. Now, that can set you back by Rs 121. On BigBasket, prices range from Rs 120-164 a kg compared with Rs 84 a week ago.

After having breached the Rs 100 mark, tomatoes continue to pinch consumers, along with other key commodities.

Of all key food items, tomatoes have seen the sharpest increase, with all-India daily average at Rs 83.3 per kg on July 7 compared with Rs 46.1 a week earlier, according to daily data by the Department of Consumer Affairs. On an annual basis, prices have surged 76%.

Other key vegetables, including potatoes and onions, saw a modest uptick but were retailing for less than a year ago.