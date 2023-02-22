To Pause Or Not: MPC Minutes Show Continuing Divergence Between Members On Rate Hikes

"We must remain unwavering in our commitment to bring down inflation to ensure a decisive and durable moderation in inflation towards the target of 4% over the medium term, while being mindful of growth," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in the minutes.

Hence, further calibrated monetary policy action is necessary in the current MPC meeting to keep inflation expectations anchored and break the persistence of core inflation, while containing second-round effects, Das said.

The MPC should taper the pace of rate hike to give time for past policy actions to work through the system, and because it would be premature to pause.

The order of rate increase provides space to calibrate future monetary policy actions and stance, based on evolving macroeconomic conditions, Das said. "Our actions have nudged the policy rate adjusted for inflation to positive territory after a while," he said.

It would be inadvisable to provide specific guidance amid a tightening cycle and while experiencing extreme uncertainty, said Das.