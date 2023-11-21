Titan's Market Cap Surpasses Rs 3 Lakh Crore As Shares Hit All-Time High

Titan Co.'s market capitalisation crossed the Rs 3 lakh crore mark as its shares hit an all-time high on Tuesday.

The company's market value ended at Rs 3.01 lakh crore, while its scrip rose as much as 1.67% to a record of Rs 3,401.75 apiece. It later pared gains to close 1.45% higher at Rs 3,394.45 per share.

The company's market cap crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark on March 28, 2019. The stock then took over 2.5 years to scale past the Rs 2 lakh crore mark on Oct. 7, 2021.

So far this year, the market cap has risen 30% from Rs 2.3 lakh crore.