Titan's Market Cap Surpasses Rs 3 Lakh Crore As Shares Hit All-Time High
The market cap has jumped 30% so far this year.
Titan Co.'s market capitalisation crossed the Rs 3 lakh crore mark as its shares hit an all-time high on Tuesday.
The company's market value ended at Rs 3.01 lakh crore, while its scrip rose as much as 1.67% to a record of Rs 3,401.75 apiece. It later pared gains to close 1.45% higher at Rs 3,394.45 per share.
The company's market cap crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark on March 28, 2019. The stock then took over 2.5 years to scale past the Rs 2 lakh crore mark on Oct. 7, 2021.
So far this year, the market cap has risen 30% from Rs 2.3 lakh crore.
The stock has risen 30.68% so far this year. The relative strength index was at 67.3, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Seventeen out of the 22 analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy', seven recommend a 'hold', and four suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price target implies a potential upside of 2.5%.